Kent Lake Capital LLC Takes Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. eGain makes up 2.1% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 1.27% of eGain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eGain by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of eGain by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of eGain by 45.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 74,677 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of eGain by 96.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

EGAN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,581. The firm has a market cap of $291.15 million, a P/E ratio of 305.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

