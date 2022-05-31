Kent Lake Capital LLC Sells 241,371 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Kent Lake Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 241,371 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 21,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

