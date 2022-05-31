Kent Lake Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. DaVita accounts for about 1.2% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

DVA stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.13. 3,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $91.73 and a one year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

