Kent Lake Capital LLC Invests $3.13 Million in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. 1stdibs.Com makes up about 1.6% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 825,434 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,550,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 441,026 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,445 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. 1,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $216.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.78.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.