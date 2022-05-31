Kent Lake Capital LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Kent Lake Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for about 3.0% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Encompass Health worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.