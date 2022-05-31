Kent Lake Capital LLC Buys 125,000 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after buying an additional 1,272,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,050,000 after buying an additional 953,733 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after buying an additional 4,748,508 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,913,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,405,000 after buying an additional 464,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.54. 137,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383,017. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

