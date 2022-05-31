Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 23.30 Per Share

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.29) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:KLR opened at GBX 767 ($9.70) on Tuesday. Keller Group has a 1-year low of GBX 670 ($8.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,043.60 ($13.20). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 812.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 854.11. The firm has a market cap of £558.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

