Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 23.30 Per Share

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.29) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:KLR opened at GBX 767 ($9.70) on Tuesday. Keller Group has a 1-year low of GBX 670 ($8.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,043.60 ($13.20). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 812.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 854.11. The firm has a market cap of £558.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Keller Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.