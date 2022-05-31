KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Barclays cut shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KBC Group from €71.00 ($76.34) to €69.00 ($74.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($84.95) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.32.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

