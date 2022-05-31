Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Up 54.2% in May

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $9.44. 22,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%.

In other news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

