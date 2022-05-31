Kava (KAVA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $132.52 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00009103 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $580.17 million and $132.52 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00085307 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00261194 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00029399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 200,672,948 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

