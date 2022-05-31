Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Just Group to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.34) to GBX 125 ($1.58) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.43) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 128.25 ($1.62).

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 81.80 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 19.00. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.85 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.20 ($1.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.92. The firm has a market cap of £849.60 million and a P/E ratio of -24.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £76,128.80 ($96,316.80).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

