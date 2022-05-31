Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $36.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 40,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,112. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

