JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target to €67.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($80.65) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCOTF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €61.00 ($65.59) to €64.00 ($68.82) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scout24 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21. Scout24 has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

