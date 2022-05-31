JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Target Price to €34.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €51.00 ($54.84) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($86.02) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($96.77) to €80.00 ($86.02) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($162.37) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.40.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $156.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.