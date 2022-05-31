Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,367,000. Archon Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2,640.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 24,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.83.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
