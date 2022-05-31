Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $168,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 737.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 895,460 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,753,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock valued at $32,798,479. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.