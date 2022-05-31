Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $106,000 in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,434,000 after purchasing an additional 422,233 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,466,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

NYSE INN opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

