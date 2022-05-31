John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

