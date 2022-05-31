JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.50 million-$278.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.36 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. 7,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,287. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. JFrog has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,094 over the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JFrog by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in JFrog by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in JFrog by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in JFrog by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.