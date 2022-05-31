Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,050 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,116. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.