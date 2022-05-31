JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,331,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,793.4 days.

Shares of JDDSF remained flat at $$1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

About JD Sports Fashion (Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.