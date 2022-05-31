JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,331,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,793.4 days.
Shares of JDDSF remained flat at $$1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $15.65.
