JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 30,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,400 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,909,000 after acquiring an additional 558,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,885,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

