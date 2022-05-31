Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $910.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will post $910.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $882.00 million and the highest is $925.75 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $751.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.
JAZZ traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,030. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,670.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $106,502.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,234 shares in the company, valued at $919,577.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.