Jackson Financial Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

JXN stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko purchased 3,344 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.91 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,506.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Louene Prieskorn purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.71 per share, for a total transaction of $150,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,094.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 31,244 shares of company stock valued at $978,498 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $925,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $890,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,550,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

