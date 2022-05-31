Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 399,385 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Iterum Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
