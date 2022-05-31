Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 6,932,984 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 143.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932,984 shares during the quarter. Ambev makes up about 1.0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Ambev worth $32,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 37.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,521,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABEV. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

