Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 346,292 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 807,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,292 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in TIM were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TIM by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,688,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after buying an additional 1,033,329 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 717.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 26.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TIM by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TIM during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

TIM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIMB. Citigroup began coverage on TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

