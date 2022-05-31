Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 1,276 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,624 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,740,301. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

