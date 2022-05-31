Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 120,521 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4,551.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,521 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $73,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $95.98. 221,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,715. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

