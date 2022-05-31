Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 625,476 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,193,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 158,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,496. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $931.23 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.81%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 1,659.45%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

