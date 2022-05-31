Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,153 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.30.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,464. The company has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $534.95 and a 200-day moving average of $531.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $375.50 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

