Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 75,052 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 152.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75,052 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. comprises approximately 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $25,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,683,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASR traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.14. 6,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.48 and a one year high of $230.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.4113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Several analysts have commented on ASR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.