iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.60

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.60 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 29259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

