iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 40,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 414,111 shares.The stock last traded at $136.76 and had previously closed at $136.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average is $155.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,714,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

