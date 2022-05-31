iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,867,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

