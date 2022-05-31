iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 209,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,419,535 shares.The stock last traded at $52.22 and had previously closed at $53.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 338.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,957 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,506,000 after acquiring an additional 305,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 286,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

