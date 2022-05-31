iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.40. 14,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 159,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEMB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 689,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 83,241 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,232,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after buying an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 46,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 124,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the period.

