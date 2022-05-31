IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,018 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 3.6% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $49,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in IQVIA by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

IQV stock traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.69. 11,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.57 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.