IQ.cash Market Capitalization Hits $73,284.48 (IQ)

IQ.cash (IQ) traded 298.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 596.2% higher against the dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $73,284.48 and approximately $3.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.68 or 0.03634705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00522770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032335 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008188 BTC.

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

