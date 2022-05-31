IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Short Interest Down 26.7% in May

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in IPG Photonics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.