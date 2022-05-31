IOI Token Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. IOI Token has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $200,067.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOI Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOI Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,757.57 or 0.99994414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001575 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI Token (IOI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOI Token Coin Trading

