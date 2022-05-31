Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $42.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $42.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.58.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,468,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.