Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 31st (ABSI, ADXN, AEO, ALLE, AMBA, AME, AMZN, APA, AQST, AR)

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 31st:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $10.00.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $122.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3,700.00 to $3,250.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $56.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $56.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $6.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $132.00 to $145.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $23.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $292.00 to $220.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.75 to $27.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $38.00.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $430.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $150.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its target price reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.75 to $15.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $645.00 to $560.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $96.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $225.00.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 285 ($3.61). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $72.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $340.00 to $322.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $196.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $54.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $190.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $149.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $56.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $89.00 to $92.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price reduced by Argus from $230.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $175.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $172.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €80.00 ($86.02) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $47.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €68.00 ($73.12) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €52.50 ($56.45) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $33.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $16.00 to $12.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $474.00 to $449.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.50 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $139.00 to $158.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $194.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 15 ($0.19). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from CHF 35 to CHF 36.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $18.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.10 to $15.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price raised by Argus from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $20.00.

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 385 ($4.87) to GBX 460 ($5.82). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $116.00 to $109.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $58.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $148.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $105.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $145.00.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($8.86) to GBX 500 ($6.33). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $78.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $85.00 to $89.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $27.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $41.00.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $62.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $343.00 to $342.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by Argus from $680.00 to $760.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $510.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $650.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $277.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $244.00 to $234.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $377.00 to $265.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €67.00 ($72.04) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $674.00 to $554.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $17.00.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,680 ($21.26) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $47.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $137.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $82.00 to $75.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $50.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $15.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $469.00 to $491.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $393.00 to $425.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $20.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $142.50.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $145.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $100.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $228.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $22.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $61.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.