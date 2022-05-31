Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 31st (ABSI, ADXN, AEO, ALLE, AMBA, AME, AMZN, APA, AQST, AR)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 31st:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $10.00.

Get Absci Co alerts:

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $122.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3,700.00 to $3,250.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $56.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $56.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $6.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $132.00 to $145.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $23.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $292.00 to $220.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.75 to $27.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $38.00.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $430.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $150.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its target price reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.75 to $15.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $645.00 to $560.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $96.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $225.00.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 285 ($3.61). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $72.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $340.00 to $322.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $196.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $54.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $190.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $149.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $56.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $89.00 to $92.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price reduced by Argus from $230.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $175.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $172.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €80.00 ($86.02) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $47.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €68.00 ($73.12) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €52.50 ($56.45) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $33.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $16.00 to $12.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $474.00 to $449.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.50 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $139.00 to $158.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $194.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 15 ($0.19). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from CHF 35 to CHF 36.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $18.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.10 to $15.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price raised by Argus from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $20.00.

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 385 ($4.87) to GBX 460 ($5.82). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $116.00 to $109.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $58.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $148.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $105.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $145.00.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($8.86) to GBX 500 ($6.33). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $78.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $85.00 to $89.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $27.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $41.00.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $62.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $343.00 to $342.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by Argus from $680.00 to $760.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $510.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $650.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $277.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $244.00 to $234.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $377.00 to $265.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €67.00 ($72.04) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $674.00 to $554.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $17.00.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,680 ($21.26) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $47.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $137.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $82.00 to $75.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $50.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $15.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $469.00 to $491.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $393.00 to $425.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $20.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $142.50.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $145.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $100.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $228.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $22.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $61.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.