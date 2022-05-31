Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICMB. TheStreet raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 16,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,224. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $15,003,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,253,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,053.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.