Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSCC traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $93.33 and a 1-year high of $112.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

