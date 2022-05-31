Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 2.69% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $25,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

VMO stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.