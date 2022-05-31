Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after buying an additional 133,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 310,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

PEY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,990. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

