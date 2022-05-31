Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Trading Up 2.9%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 38 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

Get Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.