Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Up 51.4% in May

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $27.15.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
