Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.70 ($3.98) to €3.20 ($3.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.44) to €2.70 ($2.90) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.33) to €2.90 ($3.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.47) to €2.00 ($2.15) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.